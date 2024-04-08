IPL 2024: RCB's problems go beyond batting ineptness

Bengaluru: After pushing his batters, save for Virat Kohli, under the bus for not performing at the level expected, Royal Challengers Bengaluru coach Andy Flower said something which didn't quite sit right.
Sure, RCB's batting has been under the weather, their bowling has been sub-par and their fielding has been just about fine, but inane strategy and dubious selectoral calls have played an equal part, if not more, in them slipping to ninth on the table.
A look at the five games, out of which RCB have lost four, shows that the Bengaluru-based outfit has made some rather contentious decisions as far as the playing XIs (or 12, given the Impact Player option) are concerned.
Vyshak Vijaykumar is a text-book case. The Karnataka pacer, who was the sole bright spot in their humiliating loss against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy stadium 10 days ago, has not played a game since.
Not only were his figures of 4-0-23-1 worthy of his role as an Impact Player, they also showcased an enviable range of variety he brings with the old ball.
Even in RCB's latest loss against Rajasthan Royals, they chose to bring on unheralded leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma as the Impact Player, and he conceded 29 runs in two overs in the side's defence of 184.
Sticking to the same game, RCB made a solid start courtesy Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis where they added 125 runs in 14 overs for the opening wicket. Kohli went onto score an unbeaten 113 from 72 balls, and du Plessis would finish with 44.
In the wake, Glenn Maxwell failed, again, but you would expect RCB to stand by him. Saurav Chauhan and a struggling Cameron Green to follow that top three? That was strategically poor, especially given that Dinesh Karthik has proven his worth whenever he has gotten the chance to bat.
He should have been sent up the order and Lomror, who was being spoken of by the management as a dedicated Impact Player and had made big impact, should have been stuck with instead of an untested Saurav.
Even in the case of Alzarri Joseph, who has barely put together one good spell so far, the fact that RCB persisted with the West Indian for three games before bringing on Reece Topley doesn't add up. If anything, Topley should have started the season ahead of Joseph, who doesn't have the best of records in the shortest format with the national team.
Typically, sure, you expect players to get some rope, but this tournament is not one where you can exercise this luxury. More so when the team doesn't have solid backup options or good enough primary talent to mollify the effect the underperformers.
Even West Indian legend Brian Lara reckoned: "....RCB is facing more of a structural problem, their form is okay. But I don't think that they have the right team out in the middle. I don't think that they have the right batting order."
One could argue that there is enough time for RCB to get their act together and make it to the knockouts, but that would require them to be radically accountable for all their failings - managerial or otherwise - and not let the immediate past distort their desire for a better future.
As it stands, though, it doesn't look like they can claw their way out of this mental rut they have come to cause. Meanwhile, Kohli wears the Orange Cap with 316 runs. What a player!