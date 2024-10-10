Records tumble as Brook, Root guide England to 823 before Pakistan collapse

<p>Multan: England notched up their highest total in 86 years thanks to Harry Brook's triple century and Joe Root's double ton, declaring on 823-7 before Pakistan collapsed to a perilous position on the fourth day of the first test on Thursday.</p><p>Pakistan's top order failed to get going in the second innings and the hosts ended day four on 152-6, trailing England by 115 runs as the tourists set themselves up for a famous win after a Herculean batting effort.</p><p>Pakistan's Salman Agha (40) and Aamer Jamal (27) were at the crease at stumps, with England in the driver's seat heading into the final day in Multan.</p>.England declare at 823-7 after Harry Brook triple century against Pakistan.<p>With England leading by 267, Chris Woakes steamed in and took a wicket off the first ball as a fatigued Abdullah Shafique, who had been on the field for 150 overs, played a tired shot as the fast bowler rattled his off stump.</p><p>Gus Atkinson then got in on the act with the wickets of skipper Shan Masood and Babar Azam, whose poor form continued with the batsman not having scored a fifty in nine tests.</p><p>Brydon Carse also dismissed Saim Ayub with his first ball when the set batter played a poor shot for a catch before the debutant cleaned up Mohammad Rizwan with a delivery that nipped back in to leave Pakistan reeling at 59-5.</p><p>Saud Shakeel was caught behind off Jack Leach before Agha and Jamal stitched together an unbeaten 70-run stand.</p><p>FOURTH-HIGHEST SCORE</p><p>Resuming on 492-3, England went past Pakistan's 556 to build a handy first innings lead of 267 runs thanks to Brook's 317 after Root's 262 as they ground the tired hosts to dust on another hot day.</p><p>It was the highest score for both batsmen during a 454 run-partnership - the fourth-highest in tests - on the flat track at the Multan Cricket Stadium while also the highest partnership in England's test history.</p><p>Root eventually departed lbw during the second session to one that kept low from Agha.</p><p>Brook, however, was particularly severe in the afternoon as he moved through the gears to score the second-fastest triple ton of all time in 310 balls and he became only the sixth Englishman to achieve the milestone.</p><p>He is also England's first triple centurion in 34 years as he punished Pakistan's bowlers. Six bowlers conceded more than 100 runs for only the second time in test history.</p><p>The record-breaking partnership also marked only the third time two players scored more than 250 in a test innings.</p><p>Brook's marathon innings finally ended when a miscued sweep off Ayub went straight to Masood.</p><p>Root, who eclipsed Alastair Cook as England's top test run-scorer on Wednesday, picked up from where he left off and became the first batsman from his country to make 20,000 international runs in the morning session with a driven boundary.</p><p>The former captain was handed a reprieve on 186 when Azam dropped the simplest of catches at mid-wicket, and he made the most of it to reach his sixth double century with a single before celebrating by kissing the badge on his helmet.</p><p>In reaching the milestone, Root went past Cook again with only Wally Hammond ahead of him in England's list with seven double tons.</p><p>Brook then became the latest member of the club to delight the travelling English fans, who stayed on their feet to cheer when Root eased to his 250 with a scooped boundary in the same over bowled by Naseem Shah.</p><p>Television replays showed that the ball had struck the flap of Root's back pad but the 33-year-old did not complain and went on to better his previous best of 254 before he went shortly after lunch.</p>