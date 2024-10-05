Recovering Ben Stokes out of Pakistan opener, Brydon Carse to make test debut

<p>England captain Ben Stokes will miss the opening test against Pakistan in Multan to continue his recovery from a hamstring injury, the 33-year-old said on Saturday.</p><p>Batter Ollie Pope, who led England during the home series against Sri Lanka, will lead the tourists in the match beginning on Monday.</p><p>"I tried my hardest to get myself fit for this game, but have taken the call to miss this one because I’ve not quite managed to get game-ready," Stokes told <em>BBC Sport</em>.</p><p>"There is a lot that has to go into my rehab programme. We got to a certain point, but looking at the picture of what we've got coming up and physically where I'm at, I'm not quite ready to play.</p><p>"It's always frustrating to miss out. I've got some good things to focus on, so even though I'm not playing I've got a goal in mind."</p><p>Stokes trained mostly alone before batting in the nets on Saturday before ruling himself out of the first of the three tests England will play in Pakistan.</p><p>Stokes was not sure if he would play the second test, also in Multan, starting on Oct 15.</p>.Russell, Pooran among four Windies seniors to opt out of T20Is against Sri Lanka.<p>"I've pushed myself incredibly hard and worked really hard with the medical team to get to where I'm at now," he said.</p><p>"I think I'm further ahead than what we expected. I'll be working just as hard over the next 10 days to try to get myself fit for the second test."</p><p>England announced their playing XI, which includes Durham seamer Brydon Carse, who will be making his test debut.</p><p>Left-arm spinner Jack Leach makes a return to the test set-up for the first time since the India tour in January, while opener Zak Crawley rejoins the team after fully recovering from a broken finger sustained during the summer.</p><p>Fresh from their 2-1 victory at home against Sri Lanka, England will be favourites in the three-match contest against a Pakistan side smarting from a 2-0 whitewash by Bangladesh last month.</p><p>England batter Joe Root, however, would not take any thing for granted.</p><p>"We know how good Pakistan is as a team and the ability and skill level they have. You got to have full respect for that," Root told a press conference.</p><p>"In their own conditions, in particular, they've got a number of players that are match winners and that are capable of doing very special things in test cricket."</p><p>England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.</p>