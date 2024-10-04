Home
Retired IPS Sharad Kumar appointed new head of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit

Hailing from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, the appointment of 68-year-old Kumar was done on October 1 in the cricketing body. BCCI's ACU head is appointed for a three-year term.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 11:51 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 11:51 IST
