Rob Key appointed England men's cricket team MD

Rob Key appointed England men's cricket team managing director

The 42-year-old will take over from former England captain Andrew Strauss, who stepped in on an interim basis after Ashley Giles was sacked in February

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 17 2022, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 20:20 ist
Former England batter Rob Key. Credit: www.ecb.co.uk/

Former England batter Rob Key has been appointed as the managing director of the country's men's cricket team, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Key, who played in 15 tests and five one-day internationals, will succeed Ashley Giles in the role following the latter's departure in the wake of England's 4-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes series.

The 42-year-old will take over from former England captain Andrew Strauss, who stepped in on an interim basis after Giles was sacked in February. Key will leave his role as commentator at Sky Sports, where he has worked since his retirement in 2015.

"The chance to have an impact and make a difference is an opportunity given to very few and I will give it everything I have to try to shape the next great era of English men's cricket," Key said in a statement.

"Although at this current moment it has been a challenging time in English cricket, I also think it's as exciting a time as I can remember."

In a playing career spanning three decades, Key scored more than 28,000 runs including 60 centuries. He captained Kent twice, first from 2006 to 2012 and then during the final two years of his career.

Key's appointment comes two days after Joe Root stepped down as test captain following dispiriting tours of Australia and the Caribbean, overseeing only one victory in England's last 17 tests.

The ECB are also seeking a new permanent head coach following Chris Silverwood's departure after the Ashes.

"Rob stood out in a very competitive field. His passion and knowledge of the game at domestic and international level is outstanding," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said.

"He is a proven leader and combines an approachable nature with fresh original thinking and resilience which will stand him in good stead."

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

England
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Select films of Ray to be screened at KIFF 27th edition

Select films of Ray to be screened at KIFF 27th edition

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

 