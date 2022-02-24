Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

He has amassed 3,307 runs, including four centuries, in 123 T20 internationals since his debut in 2007

AFP
AFP, Lucknow,
  • Feb 24 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 22:19 ist
Rohit Sharma. Credit: AFP Photo

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the world's leading run-scorer in Twenty20 internationals, during his 44-run knock against Sri Lanka.

Rohit surpassed former India captain Virat Kohli (3,296) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,299) after Sri Lanka invited the hosts to bat first at the start of the three-match series in Lucknow.

The 34-year-old Rohit, who recently became all-format skipper, put on an opening stand of 111 runs with Ishan Kishan before being bowled by Lahiru Kumara.

He has amassed 3,307 runs, including four centuries, in 123 T20 internationals since his debut in 2007.

Kohli, who has been rested for the series, is third on the list but amassed his runs in just 97 matches. Second-placed Guptill has played 112 matches.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Rohit Sharma

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

 