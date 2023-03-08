Rohit Sharma calls Ravi Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday angrily dismissed suggestions his India side had become overconfident, calling the criticism from former head coach Ravi Shastri "absolutely rubbish".

India will look to clinch the series against Australia with victory in the fourth Test starting Thursday in Ahmedabad and book their berth in the World Test Championship final.

The hosts took a 2-0 lead in the four-match series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy before losing the third Test in Indore in just over two days.

Shastri accused the team of "a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence".

Skipper Rohit hit back, saying: "Honestly, when you win two games and people on the outside feel that we are overconfident, it's absolutely rubbish, because you want to do your best in all four games."

He called his side "ruthless" more than arrogant.

"Ravi himself has been in this dressing room, he knows what sort of mindset we have," said Rohit.

India lost the previous match by nine wickets on a viciously turning pitch at Indore, but the track at the world's biggest cricket stadium is expected to give the batsmen some respite.

Rohit though has had enough of the talk about pitches.

"How challenging the pitches are? How much is it turning? How much is it seaming? We are trying to keep all of that away," said Rohit.