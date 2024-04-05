JOIN US
Home

Rohit Sharma embraces family time amidst hectic IPL schedule; Pics Viral

A tournament like IPL 2024, with its intense matches and high stakes, can be mentally and physically draining for players. The pressure to perform at their best can take its toll mentally and emotionally. Mumbai Indians (MI) players visited Jamnagar for a planned break ahead of their next game against Delhi Capitals. Star cricketer Rohit Sharma took to social media and posted some pictures from the getaway and the visuals are going viral on social media.
Last Updated 05 April 2024, 12:05 IST

Former captain of the Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma enjoying some precious moments with his family during a brief break in the tournament schedule.

Credit: Instagram/@rohitsharma45

From riding a water scooter to cozy time with wife Ritika and daughter Samaira, pictures of Rohit Sharma offered a rare insight into his personal lives.

Credit: Instagram/@rohitsharma45

Rohit Sharma is see enjoying a walk with her daughter Samaira.

Credit: Instagram/@rohitsharma45

Away from the glare of the media spotlight and the pressures of the IPL, Rohit is seen enjoying riding the water scooter.

Credit: Instagram/@rohitsharma45

(Published 05 April 2024, 12:05 IST)
