Rohit Sharma embraces family time amidst hectic IPL schedule; Pics Viral

A tournament like IPL 2024, with its intense matches and high stakes, can be mentally and physically draining for players. The pressure to perform at their best can take its toll mentally and emotionally. Mumbai Indians (MI) players visited Jamnagar for a planned break ahead of their next game against Delhi Capitals. Star cricketer Rohit Sharma took to social media and posted some pictures from the getaway and the visuals are going viral on social media.