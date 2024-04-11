RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here.

The Royals' four-match winning streak was broken by the Shubman Gill-led Titans, who won the match by three wickets in a last-ball thriller on Wednesday.

"Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10," said an IPL statement.