Sandeep, not exceptional but effective

In all the years Sandeep has tweaked his craft, remodelled his body and humbled himself to the point of the occasional resignation, he has had 137 wickets from 127 games at an average of 27.07, an economy of 7.89 and a strike rate of 20.60. But, it took him all of 17 editions to pick up his first fifer, and boy, what a time for it to come.