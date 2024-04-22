Sandeep Sharma's 5/18 helps Rajasthan Royals keep Mumbai Indians to 179/9

Jaipur: Sandeep Sharma grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL to help Rajasthan Royals restrict Mumbai Indians to 179/9 after Yuzvendra Chahal entered history books with 200 dismissals in their clash here on Monday.

Coming back after an injury layoff, Sandeep (5/18) claimed three of his five wickets in a terrific final over while also accounting for Tilak Varma, whose 45-ball 65 (4x4s, 3x6s) lifted MI from a precarious position.

With their top-order blown away without any resistance for the second time this season by Rajasthan, MI were struggling at 52/4 at one stage.

But Varma and Nehal Wadhera (49) fought their way through adversity to deliver the goods for Mumbai Indians, putting on 99 runs for the fifth wicket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

However, MI lost wickets in heap on either side of their fifth-wicket stand to post the lowest total for all teams batting first at this venue in this season.