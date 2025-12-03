<p>South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and put India into bat in the second One-day International at Raipur on Wednesday.</p><p>India are leading the three-match series, after having won the high-scoring first ODI by 17 runs.</p>.<p>India have retained the same team while South Africa rang in three changes with Bavuma coming back after an injury along with Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.<strong> </strong></p>.Questions over Rohit & Kohli SHOULD BE SET ASIDE.<p>They have replaced Prenelan Subrayen, Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman.</p><p>This is the 20th straight toss India have lost in One-day Internationals.</p><p><br><strong>Teams:</strong></p><p><strong>India</strong> 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 Washington Sundar, 6 KL Rahul (capt, wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Prasidh Krishna.</p><p><strong>South Africa</strong> 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Matthew Breetzke, 5 Tony de Zorzi, 6 Dewald Brevis, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Nandre Burger, 11 Lungi Ngidi</p><p>(with agency inputs)</p>