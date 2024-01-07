JOIN US
Homesportscricket

Second women's T20I: Australia beat India by six wickets to level series 1-1

Australia first restricted India to 130 for 8 and then overhauled the target in 19 overs.
Last Updated 07 January 2024, 17:14 IST

Navi Mumbai: Australia defeated India by six wickets in the second women's T20 to level the three-match series here on Sunday.

Australia first restricted India to 130 for 8 and then overhauled the target in 19 overs.

Ellyse Perry, playing her 300th international match, top-scored with an unbeaten 21-ball 34.

Alyssa Healy (26), Beth Mooney (20), Tahlia McGrath (19) and Phoebe Litchfield (18 not out) -- all contributed with the bat.

For India, Deepti Sharma (2/22) snapped two wickets, while Shreyanka Patil (1/40) and Pooja Vastrakar (1/8) also took one wicket each.

Sent into bat, the Indian batters failed to come up with substantial contributions in the face of some disciplined bowling by the visitors, especially Kim Garth (2/27 in 4 overs) in the beginning and then Georgia Wareham (2/17 in 4 overs).

All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with 30 off 27 balls.

Brief scores:

India: 130/8 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 23, Richa Ghosh 23, Deepti Sharma 30; Kim Garth 2/27, Georgia Wareham 2/27, Annabel Sutherland 2/18).

Australia: 133 for 4 in 19 overs (Ellyse Perry 34, Deepti Sharma 2/22).

(Published 07 January 2024, 17:14 IST)
