Shai Hope, Rovman Powell new captains of West Indies limited-overs teams

Shai Hope was named West Indies's one-day international captain and Rovman Powell was the new Twenty20 skipper.

Their appointments on Wednesday came after Nicholas Pooran stepped down from both positions in November following West Indies' early elimination at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The first assignments for Hope and Powell come next month when West Indies plays three ODIs and three T20 matches in South Africa.

Hope is a wicket-keeper batter who has played over 100 ODIs for West Indies. He has previously filled in as vice-captain. Allrounder Powell is a limited-overs specialist and has played 55 T20 internationals. He was the T20 vice-captain.

West Indies will co-host the T20 World Cup with the United States next year.