Hope, Powell new captains of West Indies ODI, T20 teams

Shai Hope, Rovman Powell new captains of West Indies limited-overs teams

Shai Hope and Rovman Powell's appointments came after skipper Nicholas Pooran stepped down from both positions in November last year

AP
AP, St John's (Antigua),
  • Feb 16 2023, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 15:57 ist
Shai Hope of West Indies. Credit: AFP File Photo

Shai Hope was named West Indies's one-day international captain and Rovman Powell was the new Twenty20 skipper.

Their appointments on Wednesday came after Nicholas Pooran stepped down from both positions in November following West Indies' early elimination at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The first assignments for Hope and Powell come next month when West Indies plays three ODIs and three T20 matches in South Africa.

Also Read | Australia look for redemption after first Test debacle in India

Hope is a wicket-keeper batter who has played over 100 ODIs for West Indies. He has previously filled in as vice-captain. Allrounder Powell is a limited-overs specialist and has played 55 T20 internationals. He was the T20 vice-captain.

West Indies will co-host the T20 World Cup with the United States next year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
West Indies
ODI
T20 International

What's Brewing

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Talk about it. Period.

Talk about it. Period.

 