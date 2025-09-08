Ravi Shastri bats for India's aggressive approach

<p>Bengaluru: India appear to be where they want to be with the T20 World Cup in about eight months time. They look confident, balanced and seem to have the right mix for success. The recent record speaks for it: 17 wins in the last 20 games since June 2024. </p>.<p>The side has the batting depth and the high-risk-high-reward approach (scoring 9.9 runs per over on an average in the last 15 months) under Gautam Gambhir has worked well. </p>.<p>As for India’s batting methodology, former India head coach Ravi Shastri was completely on board with the style of play and didn't expect them to change on how they would go about their business in the upcoming Asia Cup. </p>.<p>“India will continue to play in the same attacking manner, unless of course, the pitches are slow. As the tournament progresses, the pitches will tire and getting those big scores might not be easy. They will then have to adapt, but aggression remains the core approach,” Shastri said in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network. </p>.<p>Shubman Gill's inclusion and elevation as the vice-captain signals a change in the opening combination. While he is no "see ball, hit ball" kind of batter, his contributions are effective. </p>.<p>Gill made 650 runs, striking at 155.87 as an opener in IPL 2025 and, in all likelihood, will bat at the top with Abhishek Sharma. It also paves for crowning Gill as India's all-format captain is also starting to take shape. </p>.<p>“In the long run, if a player can cement his place in all three formats and become a vital cog in the side, then by all means he should play all. We’ve seen players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni excel across formats. If someone is good enough, there’s nothing stopping them from doing the same.”</p>.Gill, Pant look good for India captaincy; do not burden Bumrah with leadership role: Ravi Shastri.<p>And it seems evident that Sanju Samson will be on top of the demotion list, who opened in the absence of Gill. The Kerala batter has been included largely as a top three batter who can keep, but it is Jitesh Sharma who is more likely to make the final XI, with India’s top four firmly set. </p>.<p>Shastri felt Samson was best suited to bat at the top and doesn't have the finishing arrow in his quiver. </p>.<p>“Samson has been consistent at the top with big runs and hundreds. He's dangerous in the top three. There’s no need to change his role,” he said. </p>.<p>The searing heat, slow and dry Dubai surfaces are expected to suit spin and India, Shastri said, have all bases covered and can adapt with respect to the conditions. </p>.<p>“Spinners will be in big demand in Dubai. You need both finger-spin and wrist-spin. India has that luxury, and they’ll all come into play depending on conditions. Whether it is two or three, depends on the conditions, but they will be in demand.”</p>.<p>If anyone does, Gambhir knows a T20 tournament can be won with a shallow bowling arsenal, but it will take the quality of their batting to overshadow their opponents. That is something they have done so far in 17 of their last 20 matches. </p>.<p><em>(Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2025. Fans can watch live coverage from 9th September, 7pm onwards on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 5 channels.)</em></p>