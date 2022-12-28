Shikha Pandey makes India comeback for T20 World Cup

Shikha Pandey makes India comeback for T20 World Cup

Shikha last played for India in October 2021 before being controversially dropped from the team

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 28 2022, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 21:51 ist
Shikha last played for India in October 2021 before being controversially dropped from the team. Credit: PTI Photo

Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey was on Wednesday named in India's 15-member squad for the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The event will be played from February 10 to 26.

Shikha last played for India in October 2021 before being controversially dropped from the team.

Also Read — Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side.

The BCCI also announced the squad for the tri-series that will take place before the World Cup in South Africa.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

India’s squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Cricket news
Sports News
women's cricket
Women's T20 World Cup

What's Brewing

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

 