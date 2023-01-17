Shreyas Iyer ruled out of India's ODI squad against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-day ODI series against New Zealand, after suffering a back injury, the BCCI announced.

While the batter will be headed back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for additional assessment and management, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as his replacement.

India will play the first game of the series in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023.

India updated squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik