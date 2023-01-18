Shubman Gill fastest Indian to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Shubman Gill fastest Indian to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Gill's India teammates Kohli and Dhawan, who he has replaced in the team, had completed 1,000 runs in 24 innings

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 18 2023, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 19:18 ist
Shubman Gill. Credit: PTI Photo

Shubman Gill on Wednesday became the fastest Indian to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs as he reached the mark in 19 innings, surpassing the likes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

Gill, who made his ODI debut in January 2019, also became the joint second-fastest to 1,000 runs in terms of innings alongside Imam Ul Haq of Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman had crossed 1,000 runs in 18 innings.

Gill's India teammates Kohli and Dhawan, who he has replaced in the team, had completed 1,000 runs in 24 innings.

The 23-year-old achieved the feat in the first ODI against New Zealand after getting to his second straight ODI century.

