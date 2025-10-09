<p>Mumbai: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>has welcomed the Israel-Hamas peace deal saying that it would bring respite to the people of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaza">Gaza </a>and pave way for a lasting peace. </p><p>Modi’s statement comes close on the heels of the announcement by United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> about the US-proposed Gaza peace deal.</p><p>PM Modi also appreciated Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.</p>.Donald Trump says Israel, Hamas signed off on first phase of Gaza deal.<p>On a visit to Mumbai, Modi posted on X, expressing happiness over the Gaza peace plan. </p>.<p>“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” Modi said.</p>