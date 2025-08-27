Menu
Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma continue to top ODI batting chart

Gill (784 rating points) and Rohit (756) held the number one and number two spot respectively with Pakistan's Babar Azam (739) rounding out the top three. Kohli has got 736 points.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 14:57 IST
Published 27 August 2025, 14:57 IST
