Smoking guns seek more fire

India’s fearless young bunch of batters will get another tailor-made platform to showcase their hunger and desire as the Men In Blue look to close-out a successful T20I series on a winning note against an under-strength Australia here on Sunday.
Given the gruelling nature of international cricket, India could barely gather their breath and mourn the heart-breaking defeat to the same opponents in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19. They instantly kicked-off preparations for the next major ICC assignment – the T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean islands next June – with the current T20I series starting on November 23 in Visakhapatnam.
Predictably, the selectors chose a young squad for the series and pretty much all of them -- batters specifically -- have come away with flying colours, solidifying the belief that they indeed are the future and the think-tank needs to invest in them heavily, at least in the shortest format.
Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been dazzling, getting India off the briskly. Two-drop Suryakumar Yadav, who grows fangs in this format, has been his usual daring self while finisher Rinku Singh has seamlessly transformed his domestic and IPL form to the international arena.
The highlight about all of them is the fearless approach they’ve displayed, something similar to England’s mantra when they won the ODI World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. Given the licence to thrill and kill, they’ve just gone bang bang from ball one without any inhibitions – a trait that only young blood can bring and is a joy to watch for the fans.
Agreed, the pitches have been flatter than highways with barely anything in it for the bowlers. Another belter awaits them on Sunday and it’s safe to assume there will be plenty of fireworks at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
India, having already sealed the rubber 3-1, have the perfect chance to try out Washington Sundar and give another go for Deepak Chahar – the duo who is returning to the side from injuries.
Chahar played the fourth game in Raipur and while there was some rustiness, his craftiness at the death was instrumental in stalling Australia’s march. The clever mix of pace and the intelligent variations in lengths was on display as India’s bowling, which had been under the pump hitherto, finally got some succour.
The 24-year-old Sundar, a promising talent who has been laid low by a raft of injuries over the last year, in all probability could replace Axar Patel. Sundar has been chosen for the South Africa series (T20Is and ODIs) while Axar has been sidelined, and it’ll only be wise if the Tamil Nadu all-rounder gets a game to get his bearings right ahead of the tougher challenges.
The Australians, on the other hand, will be looking to sign off an immensely satisfying tour of India on a high. Although most members of the victorious World Cup squad have already flown back home, the ones here will be keen to make a statement as they gear up for a summer of intense cricket Down Under.