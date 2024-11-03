Home
Something like this will be a very low point of my career: Rohit Sharma

Set a target of 147, India were all out for 121. The hosts also suffered embarrassing defeats in the first two Tests of the series.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 09:01 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 09:01 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaIndian Cricket teamCricketNew Zealand

