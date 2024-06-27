South Africa crushes Afghanistan, reaches T20 World Cup finals

South Africa crushed Afghanistan's T20 World Cup dream by ruthlessly defeating them in a nine-wicket victory with more than 11 overs to spare.
This emphatic victory secured South Africa's place in the final of the T20 showpiece for the first time.
Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/6) and pacer Marco Jansen (3/6) led the demolition of Afghanistan's fragile batting lineup, skittling them out for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs after they chose to bat.
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje maintained the relentless pressure with two wickets at the Semi finals, held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.
Afghanistan struggled to set a defendable target.
Despite losing Quinton de Kock early to Fazalhaq Farooqi's tournament-leading 17th wicket, South Africa faced little resistance in their chase.
Reeza Hendricks (29 not out) and captain Aiden Markram (23 not out) guided them to a comfortable victory scoring 60 for 1 off 8.5 overs, and helping the Proteas advance to Saturday's final in Barbados.
Meanwhile, Afghan skipper Rashid said his team would reflect on their campaign with pride and belief for the future.
Published 27 June 2024, 08:13 IST