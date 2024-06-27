Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

South Africa crushes Afghanistan, reaches T20 World Cup finals

South Africa dominated the semi-finals against Afghanistan as they crushed the minnows for their lowest T20I total (56 in 11.5 overs) and chased down the target in just 8.5 overs. This win has helped the Proteas secure their final berth for the first time ever in T20I championship.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 08:13 IST
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 08:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
South Africa crushed Afghanistan's T20 World Cup dream by ruthlessly defeating them in a nine-wicket victory with more than 11 overs to spare.

South Africa crushed Afghanistan's T20 World Cup dream by ruthlessly defeating them in a nine-wicket victory with more than 11 overs to spare.

Credit: PTI photo

ADVERTISEMENT
This emphatic victory secured South Africa's place in the final of the T20 showpiece for the first time.

This emphatic victory secured South Africa's place in the final of the T20 showpiece for the first time.

Credit: PTI photo

Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/6) and pacer Marco Jansen (3/6) led the demolition of Afghanistan's fragile batting lineup, skittling them out for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs after they chose to bat.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/6) and pacer Marco Jansen (3/6) led the demolition of Afghanistan's fragile batting lineup, skittling them out for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs after they chose to bat.

Credit: PTI photo

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje maintained the relentless pressure with two wickets at the Semi finals, held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje maintained the relentless pressure with two wickets at the Semi finals, held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Credit: PTI photo

Afghanistan struggled to set a defendable target.

Afghanistan struggled to set a defendable target.

Credit: PTI photo

Despite losing Quinton de Kock early to Fazalhaq Farooqi's tournament-leading 17th wicket, South Africa faced little resistance in their chase.

Despite losing Quinton de Kock early to Fazalhaq Farooqi's tournament-leading 17th wicket, South Africa faced little resistance in their chase.

Credit: PTI photo

Reeza Hendricks (29 not out) and captain Aiden Markram (23 not out) guided them to a comfortable victory scoring 60 for 1 off 8.5 overs, and helping the Proteas advance to Saturday's final in Barbados.

Reeza Hendricks (29 not out) and captain Aiden Markram (23 not out) guided them to a comfortable victory scoring 60 for 1 off 8.5 overs, and helping the Proteas advance to Saturday's final in Barbados.

Credit: PTI photo

Meanwhile, Afghan skipper Rashid said his team would reflect on their campaign with pride and belief for the future.

Meanwhile, Afghan skipper Rashid said his team would reflect on their campaign with pride and belief for the future.

Credit: PTI photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2024, 08:13 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsAfghanistanSouth AfricaT20 World CupICC T20 World CupRashid Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT