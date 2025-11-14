<p>South Africa won the toss and and elected to bat in the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.</p><p>The Proteas arrive on the back of a morale-boosting 1-1 draw in Pakistan, achieved without captain Temba Bavuma, who returns to the side. </p><p>India are playing four spinners with Washington Sundar slotted in to bat at No.3.</p><p>A fit-again Rishabh Pant, who had suffered an injury in England in July, replaced all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, while Axar Patel was back in side in place of Sai Sudharsan in the playing XI.</p><p>For the Proteas, premier pacer Kagiso Rabada missed out due to a rib injury with Corbin Bosch replacing him.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong></p><p><strong>South Africa:</strong> Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj</p><p><strong>India:</strong> Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)<br></p>