Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays toss in New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Group C match

Both New Zealand and PNG have been knocked out of the tournament with Afghanistan and the West Indies progressing to the Super Eight stage from Group C.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 15:05 IST
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 15:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago): The toss in the inconsequential Group C match of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea was delayed due to intermittent rains here on Monday.

Both New Zealand and PNG have been knocked out of the tournament with Afghanistan and the West Indies progressing to the Super Eight stage from Group C.

The contest, however, carries a lot of significance for the Kiwis as their star bowler Trent Boult is set for his final T20 World Cup appearance on Monday.

New Zealand could not progress into the Super Eight round after losing to Afghanistan by a huge margin of 84 runs followed by a 13-run loss to the West Indies.

On the other hand, PNG have lost each of their contests to Afghanistan, West Indies and Uganda and are placed at the bottom on the fifth spot in the points table.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2024, 15:05 IST
rainsSports NewsCricketT20 World CupT20ICC T20 World Cuprain

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT