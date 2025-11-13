Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Sri Lanka board orders players to 'stay put' for Pakistan tour despite security fears after Islamabad blast

Any player who returns despite the directive will be replaced immediately to avoid disrupting the tour, statement issued by SLC said.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 19:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 19:50 IST
Cricket newsPakistanTerror attackIslamabadSri Lankan Cricket Team

Follow us on :

Follow Us