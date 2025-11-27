Menu
Rupee falls 2 paise to 89.24 against US dollar in early trade

According to forex traders, the rupee found support from fresh inflow of foreign capital into domestic stock markets and lower crude oil prices in the international market.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 04:56 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 04:56 IST
