Karnataka: MLA Tenginkai promises to resolve industrial units' e-Aasthi issue

<p>Hubbali: MLA Mahesh Tenginkai said that the e-Aasthi (property documentation) issue has become a major concern for industrialists, adding that steps will be taken to resolve it in consultation with the authorities concerned.</p><p>He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day awareness programme on the TReDS (Trade Receivables e-Discounting System) scheme in the City on Wednesday. The event was organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, the District Industries Centre and the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KSSIA) with an aim to enhance and accelerate the performance of MSMEs.</p><p>Tenginkai said issues related to commercial taxes and other challenges faced by both small and large industrial units will be addressed. The MLA said a dedicated expo will soon be organised for entrepreneurs of the Gokul Industrial Area. </p><p>“MSME initiatives and various schemes have contributed to a rise in the country’s GDP, strengthening national development. Modern digital payment systems have improved efficiency and made business transactions smoother,” he said.</p><p>He urged both small and large industries to make full use of the schemes rolled out by the Union government. Tenginkai assured that problems faced by the industry will be raised in the upcoming Assembly session. “In this competitive era, such workshops are essential to create awareness. These efforts will help the country progress on the path of development,” he added.</p><p>Presiding over the event, KSSIA vice-president Ninganna Biradar said this was the 18th programme conducted in various districts, including four held in Hubballi alone. He emphasised that e-Aasthi has emerged as a major hurdle for industries across the state and urged participants to make the best use of the programme.</p><p>Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president G K Adappagouder, North Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (NKSSIA) president Ramesh Patil, District Industries Centre Joint Director Shivaputrappa R H, Rural Joint Secretary Dinesh Kumar, District Development Committee president Mallesh Jadar, industrialists, officials and students were also present.</p>