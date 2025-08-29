Streets of IPL will remember Ashwin

<p>Bengaluru: MA Chidambaram Stadium, IPL final, April 2011. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bengaluru now) chasing 206 for the title. Chris Gayle in the middle of a run-rush season (608 runs at 67.55). Enter R Ashwin, with a new, white Kookaburra ball. The battle, however, lasted only three deliveries. And the bait? A classic off-spinner’s set-up. Two balls going away, and the third, skidding on, kissing the outside edge, leaving the keeper to do the rest. </p>.<p>Since that day, Ashwin has outfoxed plenty of batters, questioned many umpires, put match referees to the test, dropped commentators' jaws, provoked spirit-of-the-game debates and also delighted thousands of fans. </p>.<p>However, on a quiet Wednesday morning, Ashwin announced his retirement from IPL cricket, through a short post on social media. </p>.Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals, Weber wins maiden trophy.<p>“They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” Ashwin posted on X.</p>.<p>Over 16 years and 221 matches, he picked up 187 wickets at an economy of 7.2, ending fifth on the most-wicket takers' list. </p>.<p>While the retirement in itself wasn't surprising, the timing was unexpected; especially after seeking his release from CSK. While the off-spinner wasn't an IPL discovery per se, as he had already played several first-class games for Tamil Nadu, it was in this tournament that the 38-year-old was noticed. </p>.<p>Ashwin had two fundamental traits: curiosity and discipline. The experimentation came with curiosity – be it the carrom ball, the reverse carrom, leg spin, arm-ball, under-cutter, flipper – he tried it all. He showed commitment to mastering it and the patience to refine them. </p>.<p>He also epitomised being the "jack of all trades", or at least tried to when he threw his hat into the captaincy ring while he was at Kings XI Punjab (PBKS now), leading them for two seasons in 2018 and 2019. </p>.<p>While the IPL showered a lot on Ashwin, he was also not a stranger to strong opinions. When the batter gave an inch, Ashwin took a mile. For example, when Jos Buttler was outside the bowling crease at the non-striker's end, Ashwin ignited the spirit-of-cricket sparks by running him out. Though it wasn't the first time he had done so, the stage attracted plenty more attention. </p>.<p>While Ashwin's international career in T20s was all but over in 2017, his IPL career moved uninterrupted. To stay relevant, he worked on his power-hitting. Back home, he started opening in the TNPL. And he made a comeback to India's T20 team and made the cut for the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups. </p>.<p>Adding to the Ashwin fashion, he was also the first batter to tactically retire himself out in IPL.</p>.<p>In the end, he left the way he came, playing for Chennai Super Kings. However, on a slightly sour note. </p>.<p>Ashwin returned to his beloved franchise for Rs 9.75 crore and featured only in nine of the 14 games in his homecoming season. </p>.<p>He managed to pick just seven wickets, the joint-second lowest (7 in 2021) he took in his IPL career. It was also the most expensive season for he leaked runs at an economy of 9.1. </p>.<p>There was, however, no sign of leaving the stage. Then, just like his Test retirement, this one too came out of the blue. Not shocking, but definitely unexpected. But the image of Ashwin -- a mind reader, master craftsman and someone who never stopped trying -- will endure. </p>.<p>Highlights - null</p>