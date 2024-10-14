Home
T20 Women's World Cup | Harmanpreet’s unbeaten fifty in vain as Australia dent India’s semifinal hopes with 9-run win

With Australia marching into the semifinals undefeated, the defeat meant India will now have to wait for the outcome of third-placed New Zealand's match against Pakistan on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 19:53 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 19:53 IST
Sports NewsCricketHarmanpreet Kaur

