Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to enter semis, knock Australia out of tournament

Both Australia and Bangladesh stand knocked out of the tournament, while India and Afghanistan become the semi-final contenders from Group 1.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 05:11 IST
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 05:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kingstown: Afghanistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by eight runs in the rain-hit final Super 8 game here.

In a must-win match which saw frequent rain interruptions, Afghanistan scored 115 for 5 in their 20 overs and then returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 105 in 17.5 overs. The match was truncated to 19-overs-a-side due to inclement weather and Bangladesh was given a revised target of 114.

The result knocked out former champions Australia, whose slim hopes were hinging on Bangladesh winning this game. Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the semifinals on June 27.

After the Afghans opted to bat on winning the toss, Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with a 55-ball 43 but Rishab Hossain (3/26) snapped three wickets to restrict Afghanistan to 115 for 5.

In reply, Litton Das scored an unbeaten 49-ball 54 but couldn't take the team home.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan: 115 for 5 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 43; Rishab Hossain 3/26).

Bangladesh: 105 all out in 17.5 overs (Litton Das 54 not out; Rashid Khan 4/23).

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2024, 05:11 IST
Sports NewsAustraliaCricketAfghanistanT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT