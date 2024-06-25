T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to enter semis, knock Australia out of tournament

Kingstown: Afghanistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by eight runs in the rain-hit final Super 8 game here.

In a must-win match which saw frequent rain interruptions, Afghanistan scored 115 for 5 in their 20 overs and then returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 105 in 17.5 overs. The match was truncated to 19-overs-a-side due to inclement weather and Bangladesh was given a revised target of 114.

The result knocked out former champions Australia, whose slim hopes were hinging on Bangladesh winning this game. Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the semifinals on June 27.