Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup 2024 | Bangladesh book Super Eight spot after win over Nepal

Najmul Hossain Shanto's men had posted 106, but Nepal, during the chase, could muster only 85.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 03:05 IST
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 03:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kingstown, Saint Vincent: Young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled an incredible 21 dot balls in his career-best figures of 4 for 7 as a determined Bangladesh team used all its reservoir of experience to beat a spirited Nepal by 21 runs ensuring a comfortable passage into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup.

Having nearly shocked South Africa in their previous game, Nepal bowlers were again on target, bowling out Bangladesh for 106 but Tanzim along with seasoned Shakib al Hasan (2/9) and Mustafzur Rahaman (3/7) bowled out Nepal for 85 in 19.2 overs.

Nepal were on course at 78 for 5 at one stage before losing last five wickets for seven runs. This is the first time Bangladesh have won three games in a T20 World Cup edition.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 106 in 19.3 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 17, Sompal Kami 2/10).

Nepal: 85 all out in 19.2 overs (Tanzim Hasan Sakib 4/7, Shakib Al Hasan 2/9, Mustafizur Rahaman 3/7).

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2024, 03:05 IST
Sports NewsCricketNepalT20 World CupBangladeshICC T20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT