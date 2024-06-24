T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Australia to qualify for semi-finals

Gros Islet (Saint Lucia): India rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's scintillating 41-ball 92 to beat Australia by 24 runs in their final Super Eights fixture and qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Batting first, Rohit fired on all cylinders and struck as many as eight sixes and seven fours during his sparkling knock, which powered India to an imposing 205 for five.

In reply, Australia were restricted to 181 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs. Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 76 off 43 balls.