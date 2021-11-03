T20 World Cup | India post 210/2 against Afghanistan

T20 World Cup | India post 210/2 against Afghanistan

PTI
PTI, Abu Dhabi,
  • Nov 03 2021, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 21:35 ist
India's KL Rahul, left, and India's Rohit Sharma celebrate scoring runs during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hit half-centuries as India posted 210 for 2 against Afghanistan in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Rohit (74) and Rahul (69) stitched 140 runs from 14.4 overs for the opening wicket to set up the big total after being invited to bat.

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant Pant remained not out on 35 and 27 respectively.

For Afghanistan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib took a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 210 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 74, KL Rahul 69; Karim Janat 1/7, Gulbadin Naib 1/39). 

