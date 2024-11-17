The Sunday Story | A cricket rivalry shaped by politics and terrorism

<p>Last week, the Board Of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) conveyed to the sport’s apex body (ICC), that while an Indian team would participate in the upcoming Champions Trophy, it would not play in Pakistan, throwing the cricket world into fresh turmoil.</p><p>Whether India would even participate in the Champions Trophy had been a festering issue from the time Pakistan was announced as host country for the tournament. Reluctance to play in Pakistan stemmed from two major reasons. One was apprehension about internal security in Pakistan following the terror attack on Sri Lankan cricketers in Lahore in 2009. The second, and far more substantive, was the stand against cross-border terrorism of which India has been a long-standing victim.</p><p>In the fragile situation, the BCCI proposed a `hybrid model’ for the tournament in which India would play its matches in a neutral venue while the rest of the tournament could be played in Pakistan. This model is not ideal as it could disrupt the flow and tenor of a tournament, and create a host of logistical issues. </p>.Champions Trophy: ICC puts PCB's PoK tour on hold after BCCI's strong objection .<p>But it has practical merit nonetheless, and worked to its advantage for the last Asia Cup. Pakistan was the host country for this tournament, but India’s matches were played in Sri Lanka.</p><p>However, Pakistan has been indifferent to the hybrid proposal since the Asia Cup. Shunned for a decade after the terror attack on Sri Lankan players, Pakistan is keen to re-establish itself as a major cricket nation. The Pakistan Super League saw overseas players visiting the country. In the past three to four years, with Sri Lanka, Australia and England (twice) touring Pakistan for Test series, the government vouches that security is no longer a concern. The Champions Trophy, which would bring all these teams plus arch-rivals India to Pakistan, would offer a financial bonanza as well as give the redemption closure.</p><p>But India has refused to oblige. It is not that Indian sportspersons do not travel across the border for international engagements.</p>