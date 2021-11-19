There won't be ABD chants anymore

Talismanic Virat Kolhi maybe the undisputed numero uno player in the Royal Challengers Bangalore team's pecking order but AB de Villiers was equally popular, commanding immense respect and adulation from rival players and fans alike.

The South African maverick, nicknamed Mr 360 for his unmatched ability to play shots all around the ground, on Friday decided to put a full stop to an exceptional career.

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket,” de Villiers tweeted following a release from RCB that first announced his decision. “Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly,” he added with a photograph that had “Thank You” mentioned in Afrikaans and Hindi as well.

De Villiers' departure is certain to leave a huge vacuum in Royal Challengers's set-up. Not only was he one of the most loved players in the team, someone who shared a great rapport with former skipper Kohli, he was also a massive fan favourite. Be it during training ahead of a game or batting during a match, chants of “ABD, ABD” would reverberate not just at the Chinnaswamy Stadium but at all venues across the country.

A testament to his popularity was his 100th Test here against India where fans kept cheering every shot he played. It looked like he was playing at Centurion rather than Chinnaswamy. The constant screaming of “ABD, ABD” even left his father mesmerised, not just the adulation his son commanded but the respect Bengaluru showed towards a quality opposition.

At the Royal Challengers, he formed an incredible association with Kohli, on and off the field. When they were not busy dismantling attacks on the pitch, they would be bonding over simple pleasures as best friends would. In a world where a lot of the camaraderie amongst celebrities can be made-up for the camera, the love, respect and bonhomie Kohli shared with de Villiers was genuine.

“To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be,” Kohli tweeted. “This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. I love you.”

What made de Villiers so endearing was the sheer joy he brought with his batting. While Kohli operated like a machine, de Villiers was audacious. He could move across and scoop a 150 kmph thunderbolt over fine leg, smash a similar ball over covers or send it soaring into cow corner, defying laws of physics. He was pure entertainment, someone whom fans were willing to burn a hole in their pockets to watch.

De Villiers was incredibly consistent with his craft too. In 156 matches over 11 years for RCB, the South African amassed 4491 runs, standing just below Kohli in run charts for the franchise. He also holds the second and third highest individual knocks following his 133 not out against Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 129 not out against Gujarat Lions the next year.

No great careers though are without disappointments and unfinished business, and the lack of an IPL title will rankle de Villiers deeply. Despite the franchise having three of the finest batsmen in the world – Kohli and Chris Gayle being the other – Royal Challengers just couldn’t win an IPL title. The best de Villiers could achieve were the two runners-up finishes – in 2011 (the year he joined the club) and in 2016. He, however, bows out as one of the most special players with memories for a lifetime.