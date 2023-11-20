Through thick and thin: Anushka hugs Virat after World Cup final loss

The highly awaited World Cup final between Australia and India took place in Ahmedabad yesterday, and it won't be an exaggeration to say that several hearts were shattered by the end of the match as Australia won the trophy.

Australian bowlers saved their best for last while Indian batting faltered when it mattered the most, getting bowled out for a below-par 240 on a tricky pitch in the high-profile World Cup final here on Sunday.

The player of the tournament Virat Kohli scored 54 runs before being dismissed by Australia player Pat Cummins. Fans were devasted when Virat Kohli lost. Kohli's wicket sent chills across the stadium and the stadium went numb and quiet.

Describing the stadium's silence following Kohli's wicket, Australia's Pat Cummins even made a statement that the stadium going silent after Kohli's wicket, was the "sweetest moment" for him.