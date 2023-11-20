Through thick and thin: Anushka hugs Virat after World Cup final loss

The highly awaited World Cup final between Australia and India took place in Ahmedabad yesterday, and it won't be an exaggeration to say that several hearts were shattered by the end of the match as Australia won the trophy.
Australian bowlers saved their best for last while Indian batting faltered when it mattered the most, getting bowled out for a below-par 240 on a tricky pitch in the high-profile World Cup final here on Sunday.
The player of the tournament Virat Kohli scored 54 runs before being dismissed by Australia player Pat Cummins. Fans were devasted when Virat Kohli lost. Kohli's wicket sent chills across the stadium and the stadium went numb and quiet.
Describing the stadium's silence following Kohli's wicket, Australia's Pat Cummins even made a statement that the stadium going silent after Kohli's wicket, was the "sweetest moment" for him.
Following Team India's defeat, Kohli met his wife Anushka Sharma who was present to cheer him on. Soon after, images of her consoling him with a hug went viral on social media. Netizens found the moment very wholesome and appreciated Anushka's gesture.
Social media users left comments like, "Together in both happiness and sorrow".
The actress also looked heartbroken after the team's loss as she stood with her husband throughout the game, being his support.
The match in Ahmedabad was also attended by many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone among others.
On the other hand, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is received flak on social media platforms for a sexist comment he made at Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during live commentary of the final match.
"And I was thinking whether the conversation is happening about cricket or films, I'm not sure how much they know about cricket," he said in Hindi, as the camera panned towards them.
Soon, many people called out his offensive comment and criticised him for making a misogynistic statement.