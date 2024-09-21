Ticket prices to remain same for 3rd Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai

The MCA in its Apex Council meeting has also decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the country’s most iconic cricket venues, Wankhede Stadium, on January 19 next year in its golden jubilee celebration.

Among the other decisions taken in the meeting, all trainee players selected for the off-season camp in various categories — U-14, U-16, U-19 boys and U-15, U-19, U-23 senior women — will receive First-Class passes and travel allowances from the MCA.

A career fair will be organised for the MCA’s players which will feature a meet-and-greet event with top executives from various corporate organisations, as well as former and current India cricketers.

“The primary focus of this event will be on the recruitment of cricketers, providing players with career opportunities both within and outside of cricket,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.

Similarly, an equipment fair will also be arranged for MCA players and affiliated clubs, which will provide a platform for the players to purchase equipment directly from manufacturers at “best possible price”.