Tired of saying this, no tiff between Rohit and me, says Virat Kohli

Star cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday dissed rumours of any tiff between him and Rohit saying that he is tired of clarifying this over the last two and a half years.
Speaking at a press conference, Kohli said, "Whatever I do, I will not let my team down. There are no problems between Rohit and me."
"My communication with BCCI hasn't happened and I wanted to rest. I was contacted one and a half hours before the meeting. There was no communication. Chief selector discussed the Test team. The five selectors told me I will not be ODI captain," the former captain said.
