Tired of saying this, no tiff between Rohit and me, says Virat Kohli

Tired of saying this, no tiff between Rohit & me: Kohli

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 15 2021, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 14:13 ist
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Credit: Reuters Photo

Star cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday dissed rumours of any tiff between him and Rohit saying that he is tired of clarifying this over the last two and a half years.

Speaking at a press conference, Kohli said, "Whatever I do, I will not let my team down. There are no problems between Rohit and me."

"My communication with BCCI hasn't happened and I wanted to rest. I was contacted one and a half hours before the meeting. There was no communication. Chief selector discussed the Test team. The five selectors told me I will not be ODI captain," the former captain said.

