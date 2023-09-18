Top 5 bowling performances by Indian bowlers in ODIs

After Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the final of the Asia Cup 2023, the match was delayed due to a slight drizzle. As the rain relented at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, a storm was awaiting the Sri Lankan batters.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj ravaged the Lankan batting lineup with four wickets in an over and six wickets in total to bundle out Dasun Shanaka’s men for a meagre 50 runs. Such was Siraj’s dominance that he reached his five-wicket haul in just 15 balls with the five wickets coming in a span of eight balls.

The record-breaking spell of 21/6 that helped India win the Asia Cup became the fourth best bowling figure by an Indian in One Day Internationals (ODI).