Top 5 bowling performances by Indian bowlers in ODIs

After Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the final of the Asia Cup 2023, the match was delayed due to a slight drizzle. As the rain relented at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, a storm was awaiting the Sri Lankan batters.
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj ravaged the Lankan batting lineup with four wickets in an over and six wickets in total to bundle out Dasun Shanaka’s men for a meagre 50 runs. Such was Siraj’s dominance that he reached his five-wicket haul in just 15 balls with the five wickets coming in a span of eight balls.
The record-breaking spell of 21/6 that helped India win the Asia Cup became the fourth best bowling figure by an Indian in One Day Internationals (ODI).
Here is a look at the other four most successful bowling performances in ODIs by Indian bowlers.
Nehra’s 23/6 is now the fifth-best bowling performance by an Indian in ODIs. His magical six-fer came at the biggest stage of them all, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 against England in Durban.
England were chasing 251 to win a group game when Nehra swept their middle order with a fantastic display of fast bowling.
He was awarded the Man of the Match for helping India notch up an 82-run victory.
Bumrah’s rise as one of the best fast bowlers in the world has resulted in his name featuring in most Indian bowling records regardless of the format.
The famed English batting lineup was forced to bend its knees in July, 2022 as Bumrah ran through the top order of the Three Lions with his express pace and swing.
Bumrah cleaned up England’s top and tail and the hosts were bowled out for just 110. India won the match by 10 wickets and Bumrah was adjudged the man of the match.
In the final of the 1993 Hero Cup, a young Kumble showed the world glimpses of what was to come in the future years.
India were defending 226 against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens and Kumble’s leg spin stole the show. The leggie took the last six wickets of the Caribbean batting lineup for just 12 runs.
It was the then-best bowling figure for an Indian in ODIs, a record which stood for two decades.
Stuart Binny’s international might not have touched lofty heights but the allrounder’s bowling spell against Bangladesh in 2014 etched his name in the folklore of Indian cricket.
India were defending a mere 105 when Binny weaved magic and took an unbelievable six wickets giving just four runs!
Whenever an Indian bowler bowls a magical spell like Siraj did yesterday, fans can't help but wonder how good Binny was that day.