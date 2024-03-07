'Tried calling, but no reply': L Sivaramakrishnan lashes out at R Ashwin; faces backlash

Ravi Ashwin is playing his 100th international test match on Thursday for India, in what has been a series filled with historic milestones for the veteran spinner.
However, on the eve of the test, former Indian cricketer and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan wasn't impressed by Ashwin's behaviour towards him.
In a post on 'X', Sivaramakrishnan lashed out at the player. "Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. Thats the respect we former cricketers get."
Fans on the platform did not take this lightly and pointed exactly why Ashwin would have ignored him. One user pointed out that Sivaramakrishnan shouldn't expect Ashwin to respond to him considering the many years of unwarranted criticism of the spinner by him.
Another user said that Sivaramakrishnan should consider himself lucky that he still hears the phone ringing and blue ticks on WhatsApp given his comments on Ashwin.
Last year too, Sivaramakrishnan's tweet on Ashwin's bowling action had blown up. And though the former cricketer had again received vitriol for it, he said in another tweet that Ashwin called him to discuss the same and was shocked at the comments that the tweet received.
However, given his posts mocking the Indian spinner since then, it is likely that Ashwin's relationship with Sivaramakrishnan has soured quite a bit.
Following up his tweet about Ashwin ignoring him, Sivaramakrishnan said "Respect comes only from cultured people. Btw, I was earlier tweeting about a minor correction in his action and not criticizing him. If only people understood"
Ashwin, having achieved 500 international test wickets in this series, becomes the 14th Indian cricketer and the third spinner after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to reach the milestone of playing 100 Tests for India. Additionally, he equaled Anil Kumble for the highest number of five-wicket-hauls by an Indian bowler in the same series.
Jonny Bairstow also plays his 100th test as England face India for the fifth and final test of their tour of India.