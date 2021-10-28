Trumpelmann shines as Namibia edge Scotland in T20 World Cup

Debutants Namibia got themselves out of a difficult situation in a low-scoring game to record a memorable four-wicket win over Scotland in their opening Super 12 match in the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Namibia, who had beaten Ireland and Netherlands to qualify for the Super 12 stage, restricted Scotland to 109 for eight after left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann struck thrice in a sensational first over.

It should have been a straight forward chase but Scotland made it extremely tough for Namibia on a slow pitch.

The Scottish spin trio of Chris Greaves, Mark Watt and Michael Lesk were able to maintain the pressure on Namibia batters but the seasoned David Wiese (16 off 15) and JJ Smith (32 not out off 23) found a way to break the shackles.

Wiese was dismissed when Namibia was close to the finishing line but Smit ensured his team crossed the finishing line in the 20th over with a six over point.

Openers Craig Williams (23) and Michael van Lingen (18) made a sedate start to the run chase and though runs were hard to come by, the required run rate was never an issue.

Scotland bowled their heart out but their batters inability to put enough runs on the board led to their downfall.

Earlier, 23-year-old Trumpelmann got the ball to shape back into the right-hander from the word go and the one that went away with the angle also troubled the Scotland top-order.

George Munsey played on the first ball of the match before Trumpelmann had Calum Macleod caught behind off an angled delivery as the batter anticipated a lethal inswinger.

The next ball was the inswinger and Richard Berrington, who was leading Scotland in place of injured Kyle Coetzer, could do little about it. He reviewed the on-field umpire's decision but DRS found the ball clipping the leg-stump.

Scotland were reeling at 18 for four after all-rounder David Wiese trapped Craig Wallace in front of the stumps with a ball that skidded on to the batter's pads.

With their opponents in dire straits, Namibia could have attacked more after the first six overs. Michael Leask (44 off 27) joined opener Matthew Cross (19 off 33) in the middle and the duo steadied the ship with a 39-run stand.

Another left-arm pacer, Jan Frylinck, found Wallace stumps' from around the wicket to reduce Scotland to 57 for five.

Leask got the much-needed boundaries to take the team closer to the 100-run mark before falling to JJ Smit in the 17th over.

Considering their disastrous start, Scotland did well to get past 100.

Nambia were also brilliant in the last five overs, conceding only 25 runs and taking three wickets.