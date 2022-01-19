U19-WC: Yash Dhull, 5 others test positive for Covid

U19-WC: India skipper Yash Dhull, 5 others test positive for Covid

Apart from Dhull and Rasheed, batter Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were also found infected with the virus

PTI
PTI, Tarouba,
  • Jan 19 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 23:01 ist
India Under-19 skipper Yash Dhull. Credit: Instagram/@yashdhull22

India Under-19 skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed and four of their teammates have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing them out of the Group B World Cup game against Ireland here on Wednesday.

Apart from Dhull and Rasheed, batter Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were also found infected with the virus, because of which India barely managed to field an XI against Ireland.

"Three Indian players had tested positive yesterday and were already isolated. In the morning before match our captain and vice captain also tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test which is not conclusive," a BCCI official told PTI.

"So they, as precautionary measure, were pulled out. The players included skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaikh Rasheed. We only had 11 available players and six isolated," the official added.

While skipper Dhull and Rasheed featured in the opening game against South Africa, Aardhya was not part of that game.

Nishant Sindhu led the team in the absence of Dhull. 

