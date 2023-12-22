Usman Khawaja to contest ICC reprimand over black armband

Melbourne: Australia's Usman Khawaja said on Friday the black armband he wore in the test match against Pakistan was for a "personal bereavement" and he would contest the International Cricket Council's (ICC) reprimand.

The opener was reprimanded by cricket's global governing body on Thursday for wearing the armband during the 360-run win over Pakistan in Perth.

That came after he was prevented by ICC rules for wearing boots with the messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" in the colours of the Palestinian flag for the match at Perth Stadium.

Khawaja told reporters he would take up the reprimand with the ICC and only wanted consistency in the application of its rules.

"I told them it was for a personal bereavement. I never ever stated it was for anything else. The shoes were a different matter, I'm happy to say that," he said.