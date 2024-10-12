Uthappa to lead India in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

<p>New Delhi: World Cup-winning keeper-batter Robin Uthappa will lead India in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament next month, the organisers announced on Saturday.</p>.<p>The Indian team also includes the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.</p>.<p>Batters Bharat Chapli and wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami will also play for India, who were crowned champions in 2005.</p>.Gujarat: Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja to be next erstwhile Jamsaheb of Nawanagar .<p>The six-a-side international cricket tournament, is slated to be played at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok from November 1 to 3.</p>.<p>The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes returns after a seven-year hiatus. The 2024 edition will feature 12 nations, including Australia, Pakistan, England and New Zealand.</p>.<p>South Africa are the defending champions.</p>.<p>The tournament known for its fast-paced, entertaining format, featured many prominent cricketers from around the world, including Sachin Tendulkar.</p>.<p>India will open their campaign against Pakistan on November 1, followed by a clash against UAE a day later.</p>.<p>India squad: Robin Uthappa (Captain), Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaaz Nadeem, Bharat Chipli, Shreevats Goswami (wicket-keeper). </p>