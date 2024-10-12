Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Uthappa to lead India in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

The tournament known for its fast-paced, entertaining format, featured many prominent cricketers from around the world, including Sachin Tendulkar.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 08:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 08:43 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us