Vihari good choice for No. 3

Ever since the senior selection committee decided to axe the under-performing senior duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane for the home Test series against Sri Lanka, the message was clear that the road was laid for transitioning the India team to the future.

The onus was on skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid to chart it, and it involved making some tough decisions.

Four talented, hungry and proven candidates were applying for the two spots but the toughest decision was on identifying the heir apparent for Pujara, the obdurate Saurashtra batter who had occupied the all-important No.3 spot for the better part of his 95 Test matches.

Replacing someone with an average of 44.44 from 144 innings in one of the toughest batting positions in Test cricket was not going to be an easy exercise and the management, after much deliberation, chose to heap the faith on hardened domestic performer Hanuma Vihari instead of gifted youngster Shubhman Gill.

It’s easy to understand why they finalised on Vihari, the unassuming Andhra player who averages a brilliant 55.90 (7771 runs) from 100 first-class games with 22 centuries and 52 fifties. In 13 previous Tests played predominantly on foreign soil, Vihari had already given a fair indication of his workmanlike skills. Cut from the old school of batting with a classic technique and balanced footwork, the 28-year-old was a like-for-like replacement for Pujara.

Vihari’s modus operandi in domestic cricket is a near photocopy of Pujara's in Tests. A slow-starter, he takes his time in grinding down opposition attacks and then clicks on the gears as the innings progresses and rival bowlers grow weary. When quick wickets fall at the beginning of the innings, he’s a rock that protects one end by blunting attacks through stoic defence. And when the pitches are flat, he’s the anchor around which stroke-makers flourish. Like Pujara, he’s not flashy on and off the field, getting the job done with a quiet demeanour.

“The team management has made the right decision and Vihari is the ideal candidate to replace Pujara,” former chief selector MSK Prasad, whose committee picked the Andhra batter for the 2018 England series where he made his debut in the final Oval Test, told DH from the United States.

“Vihari has a very simple but sound technique. Like most Indian batters, he’s very good off the front foot but at the same time he’s comfortable playing on the back foot too. He’s very organised, compact and possesses a steely determination. I’m happy Vihari has finally got the elevation in his career that he richly deserves.”

“Having seeing Vihari from a very young age, I knew he was talented enough to play for India. Around six years ago I told him he needs start preparing to bat for India at No. 3. Not that I wanted Pujara to leave but when the times comes, he needs to be ready. Vihari took that message seriously, scored a truckload of runs in domestic cricket, proved himself in Tests abroad and has finally got his due.”

Although Vihari has got the nod now, he knows things are not going to be easy for him. Apart from the job being a high-pressure one, he also has Gill breathing down his neck. In fact, even Shreyas Iyer too if the management later decide to tinker the order.

The 22-year-old Gill has done little wrong in his 10-Test career so far, scoring 558 runs and averaging 32.82 mostly in the difficult opening slot. While Rohit spoke about backing youngsters, Vihari still needs to replicate the first-class heroics to cement his position.

“Vihari is a person with immense self-belief. He’s mentally strong too. So far he’s been preferred only in away Tests and still done a commendable job. The innings in Sydney where he saved the Test batting along with (R) Ashwin through injury for nearly four hours is a glimpse of his mental fortitude. I’m confident about his success.”

