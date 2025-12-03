Menu
sports cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kohli to play in Bengaluru on December 24

Delhi take on Andhra in the Elite Group D tie at the Alur cricket ground in the outskirts of the city.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 07:34 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 07:34 IST
