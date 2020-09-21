Kohli becomes Simranjeet Singh to honour ‘Covid Hero’

Virat Kohli becomes Simranjeet Singh for a day in honour of ‘Covid Hero’

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 21 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 23:05 ist
Virat Kohli. Credit: AFP/file photo.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday changed his Twitter handle name to Simranjeet Singh to honour the work done by the "Covid Hero" amid the pandemic.

Through the IPL, the RCB players will be honouring a bunch of good samaritans who are helping needy people amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The players wore jerseys sporting "My Covid Heroes" to pay their tribute to the "Real Challengers" in RCB's opening game Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Simranjeet Singh is one such "Real Challenger" from Chandigarh, hearing impaired, but that did not stop him from serving his community and supporting the helpless to overcome the struggles of this pandemic by providing the needy with bare necessities and food to survive.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Virat Kohli
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study

Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

 