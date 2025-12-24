<p>Bengaluru: India batting star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Virat%20Kohli">Virat Kohli</a> on Wednesday went past the iconic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sachin%20Tendulkar">Sachin Tendulkar</a> as the fastest to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket, achieving the milestone in his 330th innings in the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Vijay%20Hazare%20Trophy%20">Vijay Hazare Trophy</a> here.</p>.<p>Tendulkar had achieved the landmark in 391 innings.</p>.<p>The 37-year-old Kohli touched the mark during his team Delhi's opening Vijay Hazare game against Andhra here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.</p>.Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli to play, but not at Chinnaswamy Stadium as matches shifted to BCCI's CoE.<p>Kohli now holds the record for being the fastest to each block of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 runs onwards.</p>.<p>Kohli is playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a gap of 15 years, but the former India skipper has a stellar record in the tournament.</p>.<p>In the premier domestic one-day competition, he has made 819 runs from 13 matches at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 106 with four centuries and three fifties.</p>.<p>Retired from the Test and T20 International formats, Kohli's next India assignment is expected to be the home ODI series against New Zealand beginning January 11.</p>