Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest to 16,000 List A runs

The 37-year-old Kohli touched the mark during his team Delhi's opening Vijay Hazare game against Andhra here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 09:58 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsVirat KohliDelhiSachin TendulkarAndhra PradeshVijay Hazare Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us