Virat Kohli makes his intent clear in first practice session

Pull shots off the fast bowlers and stepping out against spinners was the order of the day as Virat Kohli nicely warmed up for the T20s against Australia with an extensive net session here on Sunday.

Kohli, as often is the case, was among the first ones who headed into the nets. The focus was clearly on playing the short ball as he faced a barrage of rising deliveries in his 45-minute session.

Having roared back to form with a much awaited hundred in Asia Cup, the spring in Kohli's stride was palpable.

The star batter had stepped out to even the likes of Rashid Khan in the Asia Cup displaying supreme confidence. He was in a similar mindset in the nets on Sunday, charging down to the spinners for those straight hits down the ground.

He struck that hundred against Afghanistan as an opener, igniting the debate over his batting slot. Whether he bats at the top or his usual number three spot, Kohli realises the need to attack from the get go in the shortest format.

Kohli is ready to get out of his comfort zone to follow the team's new template and a rare sweep shot during the Asia Cup is a testimony to that.

One of his finest T20 innings, 82 not out versus Australia in the 2016 World T20, came here at his very ground and now with his form and confidence back, fans can expect another special knock from him against the same opponents on Tuesday. PCA to unveil Yuvraj and Harbhajan stands before toss. The Punjab Cricket Association will be unveiling the stands named after two of its star cricketers, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, an hour before the match start on Tuesday.

The south pavillion has been named after one of India's greatest spinners Harbhajan and north pavillion after 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj,

"We have taken initiative to honour all the star players of Punjab. It happens in other associations and we thought we should also honour two iconic cricketers from Punjab," PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna told PTI. "What better way than having a stand in their name. The unveiling will take place before the start of game."